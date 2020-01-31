Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

