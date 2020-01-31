Piper Sandler Weighs in on Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 124.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 126,393 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

