Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arrow Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arrow Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AROW. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of AROW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $208,258 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.