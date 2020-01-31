Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 193,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

