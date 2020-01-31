Piper Sandler Comments on Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. 10,723,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,573,976. The stock has a market cap of $1,305.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

