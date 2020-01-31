Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $143.43. 64,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. The firm has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

