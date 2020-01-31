Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $36.74

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.83, but opened at $36.74. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 7,185,700 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 24.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.