PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading Up 0.3%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.33, approximately 38,293 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 55,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

