PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading Up 0.3%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.33, approximately 38,293 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 55,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
