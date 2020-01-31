Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 756.60 ($9.95). 478,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 747.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 709.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

