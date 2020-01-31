Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Shares Down 14.4%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) shares dropped 14.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

