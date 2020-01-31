Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.81. 125,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

