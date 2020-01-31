PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,973,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $512,263. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGTI opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

