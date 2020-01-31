Pfizer’s (PFE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.72.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,099,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,026,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 180,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 120,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

