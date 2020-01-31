Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Petroshale stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. Petroshale has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Petroshale will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroshale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

