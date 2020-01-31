Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 9.96 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.42. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.10 ($0.59).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.