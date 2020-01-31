Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 332,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.55% and a return on equity of 4,836.26%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

