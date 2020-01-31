Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Perficient stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 169,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,213. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $50.80.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Perficient’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Perficient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Perficient by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $7,809,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

