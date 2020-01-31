PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

