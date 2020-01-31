Peoples Bank OH Has $647,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of T stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

