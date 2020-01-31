Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 620 shares of company stock valued at $17,872. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 32.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

