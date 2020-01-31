Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

PNR opened at $43.95 on Friday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

Get Pentair alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.