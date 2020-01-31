PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

