PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on PMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,590,000 after purchasing an additional 762,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 285,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 32,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

