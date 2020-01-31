PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,628 shares of company stock worth $6,129,741. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

