Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $38.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 149,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,266. Peloton has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

