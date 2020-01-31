Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,835 ($24.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,955.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,955.21. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

