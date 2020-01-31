Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.50.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. 229,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,065. Paylocity has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $17,171,114.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

