Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.50.
NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. 229,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,065. Paylocity has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $17,171,114.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
