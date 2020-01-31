Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $367.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $302.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.04. 63,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,388. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $145.92 and a fifty-two week high of $325.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.