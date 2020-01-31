Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.13 and a 12 month high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

