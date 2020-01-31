Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
