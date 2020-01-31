PAYCENT Market Cap Achieves $68,898.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $68,898.00 and approximately $45,018.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

