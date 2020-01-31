Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

PATK stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,053 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $384,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,356.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,957 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,642. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

