Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.79. The stock had a trading volume of 280,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

