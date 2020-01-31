Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,290 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMG traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $79.17. 218,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

