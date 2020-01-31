Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

VAW stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

