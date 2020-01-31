Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 969,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

