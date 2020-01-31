Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,882,000 after buying an additional 643,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 155,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

