Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,316 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

