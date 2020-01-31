Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.15. 22,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,882. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $150.88 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

