PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ alerts:

Shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 94,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 16,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $285,137.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 77,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,517,378.46. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,602 shares of company stock worth $1,087,716 and sold 102,137 shares worth $1,993,307. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.