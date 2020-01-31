Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.20. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,955. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $154.01 and a 12-month high of $225.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

