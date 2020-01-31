Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.60. 329,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.86 and its 200-day moving average is $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

