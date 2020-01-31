Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.20 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.62. 2,457,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

