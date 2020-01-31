Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $1.20 EPS.

NYSE:PKG traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $95.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,273. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.36.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

