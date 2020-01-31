Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 346,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

