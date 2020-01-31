Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI):

1/28/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/24/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

1/10/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/27/2019 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

12/17/2019 – Pacific Premier Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 266,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,380. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,314,000 after purchasing an additional 843,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,099,000 after purchasing an additional 379,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 367,089 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

