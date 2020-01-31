Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Short Interest Update

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,218,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXFD opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

