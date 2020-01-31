Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $16.06. Ovintiv shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 185,562 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

