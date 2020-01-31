Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 279,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,077. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

