OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.63-4.85 EPS.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,053. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $172,082.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,841. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.